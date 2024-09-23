Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

Sinclair Price Performance

SBGI stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $970.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

