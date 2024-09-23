SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $239.47 on Friday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.19.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after acquiring an additional 307,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.