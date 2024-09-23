Royal Bank of Canada Raises MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$20.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank raised their price target on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

MDA opened at C$16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of -0.02. MDA Space has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$16.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.89.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDA Space will post 0.9875297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

