Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.63.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$54.84 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$48.67 and a 52-week high of C$64.71. The stock has a market cap of C$23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.