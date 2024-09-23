Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.70%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
