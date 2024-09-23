Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

