Rezolute’s (RZLT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Rezolute Stock Up 5.4 %

Rezolute stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

