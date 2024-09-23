Reviewing MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MonotaRO and Daiwa Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Daiwa Securities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. MonotaRO pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daiwa Securities Group pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 8.70% 27.44% 18.96% Daiwa Securities Group 9.07% 6.56% 0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MonotaRO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MonotaRO and Daiwa Securities Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.81 billion 4.60 $154.87 million $0.31 53.63 Daiwa Securities Group $8.85 billion 1.27 $838.75 million $0.58 12.30

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO. Daiwa Securities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MonotaRO beats Daiwa Securities Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

(Get Free Report)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.