Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of PGNY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Progyny has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Quarry LP raised its stake in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

