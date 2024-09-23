Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of PG opened at $174.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $411.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

