Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.3 %

PEYUF stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

