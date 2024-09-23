Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.3 %
PEYUF stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Further Reading
