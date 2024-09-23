PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.58.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

