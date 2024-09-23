Oppenheimer Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $215.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $199.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $206.30. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,414 shares of company stock valued at $107,147,801 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

