Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.28 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

