NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $19.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.28 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after buying an additional 217,687 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 460,071 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

