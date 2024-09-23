Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,084.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
