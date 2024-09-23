Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

