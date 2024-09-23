Mizuho Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $225.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Dbs Bank lowered Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.05.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

