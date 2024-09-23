Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$20.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.02.
A number of research firms recently commented on MI.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.
