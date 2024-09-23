MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

MIND Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MIND stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.88%.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

