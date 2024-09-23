Metlife Investment Management, Acquires 280,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 280,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:KYN opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
