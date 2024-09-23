Metlife Investment Management, Acquires 280,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 280,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 74.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

