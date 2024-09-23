McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $620.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $508.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.24. McKesson has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

