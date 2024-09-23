Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCS

Marcus Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCS opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.52. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,669,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 294,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 10.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.