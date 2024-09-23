Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFTFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LFT stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.06. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

