Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

LFT stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.06. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

