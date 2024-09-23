Loop Capital Boosts Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $260.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of AZPN opened at $235.56 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $240.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.72 and a 200-day moving average of $206.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

