LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

