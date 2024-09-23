LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
