LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LFMD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter worth $89,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter worth $88,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

