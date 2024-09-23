Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Senior Officer Sells C$52,038.00 in Stock

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

Life & Banc Split Trading Up 0.4 %

Life & Banc Split stock opened at C$8.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.82. Life & Banc Split Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.