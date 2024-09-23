Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. Lennar also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.250 EPS.

Lennar Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE LEN opened at $182.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.61.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

