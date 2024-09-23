LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.40.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.2 %

LMAT stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 90,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.