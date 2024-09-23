Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $159.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

