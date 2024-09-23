Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

KYTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $6.39 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $23,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

