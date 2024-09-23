Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 4.88 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of £146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94.

Insider Activity

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Leon Coetzer acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,537.65). Insiders own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

