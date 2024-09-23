JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $22.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

