John P. Schauerman Sells 25,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.