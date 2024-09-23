Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POR. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

POR opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

