iPower (NYSE:IPW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.99. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

