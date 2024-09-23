iPower (NYSE:IPW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iPower
iPower Stock Down 21.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.