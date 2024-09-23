Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTLA. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 307.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 133.0% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.