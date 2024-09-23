Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells £89,623.18 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.98), for a total transaction of £89,623.18 ($118,392.58).
Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,069 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £181.73 ($240.07).
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
UU opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.86) on Monday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 904.40 ($11.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($15.05). The company has a market cap of £7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,523.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,022.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,030.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
Read More
