Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells £89,623.18 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.98), for a total transaction of £89,623.18 ($118,392.58).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,069 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £181.73 ($240.07).

UU opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.86) on Monday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 904.40 ($11.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($15.05). The company has a market cap of £7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,523.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,022.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,030.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,260 ($16.64).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

