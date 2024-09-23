Insider Selling: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Sells $41,030.00 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $41,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,480 shares in the company, valued at $258,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ProKidney Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.10. ProKidney Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
PROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
