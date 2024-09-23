Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells $2,469,000.00 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 300,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $2,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,926.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 197,637 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,195,703.85.

On Thursday, August 15th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54.

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39.

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.