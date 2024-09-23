Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Sells $25,756.36 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $31.37 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $908.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

