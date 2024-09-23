Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Sells $25,756.36 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Golden Entertainment Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $31.37 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $908.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
