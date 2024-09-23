Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases C$650,010.60 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 16,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$650,010.60.
FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 41,145 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70.
First National Financial Price Performance
TSE FN opened at C$38.54 on Monday. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.89.
First National Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
