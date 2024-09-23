Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMDGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34.

In other Imdex news, insider Paul House purchased 424,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$917,917.92 ($620,214.81). In related news, insider Tracey Horton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$31,350.00 ($21,182.43). Also, insider Paul House acquired 424,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$917,917.92 ($620,214.81). 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

