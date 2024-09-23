Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $395.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $398.70.

HUM opened at $310.41 on Friday. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.71 and a 200 day moving average of $345.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

