HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $570.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.79.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $526.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -198.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

