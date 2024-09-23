HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DINO. Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.73.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $65,774,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.