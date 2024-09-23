Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

