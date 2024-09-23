HC Wainwright Increases Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Price Target to $33.00

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Purple Biotech Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PPBT stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Purple Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd ( NASDAQ:PPBT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,882,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.54% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

