H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). H World Group had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.89 million. On average, analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.16%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

