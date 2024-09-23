Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Down 4.5 %

GRYP stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

